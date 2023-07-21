DeSantis Tweets Sarcastically About Biden’s Seventh Grandchild - The Messenger
Politics.
DeSantis Tweets Sarcastically About Biden’s Seventh Grandchild

DeSantis tweeted just hours before Vice President Harris' remarks about Florida's new curriculum for Black history

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The endorsements could be key for the governor as he struggles to catch up to former president Donald Trump in the polls. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden-Harris administration on Twitter over Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Florida on Friday, saying that "maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her."

Harris is in Jacksonville, Florida, where she will deliver her remarks on the newly approved curriculum for Black history which includes teaching students about "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

The vice president called the new curriculum earlier on Thursday "an attempt to gaslight us."

DeSantis' attack refers to Biden's apparent refusal to recognize his seventh grandchild, the daughter of Hunter Biden and an Arkansas woman initially denied by the president's son.

A recent Messenger/Harris poll showed that 55% of voters believe Biden should acknowledge Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter. Biden aides have been told the president has six grandchildren, rather than seven. Biden kept this narrative during a speech in April as well.

