DeSantis Tweets Sarcastically About Biden’s Seventh Grandchild

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden-Harris administration on Twitter over Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Florida on Friday, saying that "maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her."
Harris is in Jacksonville, Florida, where she will deliver her remarks on the newly approved curriculum for Black history which includes teaching students about "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
The vice president called the new curriculum earlier on Thursday "an attempt to gaslight us."
- Why Biden Still Won’t Acknowledge Hunter’s Daughter — His Seventh Grandchild
- Biden Publicly Acknowledges 7th Grandchild for First Time
- Democrats Fear Biden’s Granddaughter Snub Could Undermine Family-First Image
- ‘Oh, What a Hero!’: Sparks Fly During CNN Panel on Biden Acknowledging 7th Grandchild
- Harris on Florida’s New Black History Curriculum: ‘Teachers Want to Teach the Truth’
DeSantis' attack refers to Biden's apparent refusal to recognize his seventh grandchild, the daughter of Hunter Biden and an Arkansas woman initially denied by the president's son.
A recent Messenger/Harris poll showed that 55% of voters believe Biden should acknowledge Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter. Biden aides have been told the president has six grandchildren, rather than seven. Biden kept this narrative during a speech in April as well.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics
- Trump Counterclaim Dismissed: E. Jean Carroll Rape Allegations Were ‘Substantially True,’ Judge SaysPolitics
- Pelosi: Trump Indictments ‘Beautiful and Intricate’Politics
- Vocal Trump Critic Justin Amash Defends Him Against Latest Indictment: ‘I Feel Compelled to Speak Out’Politics
- Trump Signed Documents Acknowledging Conditions of Release, Includes ‘Tampering, Retaliation, or Intimidation’Politics
- Trump Documents Case: Judge Denies Request for Secrecy Over Attorney ConflictsPolitics