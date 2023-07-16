DeSantis: Trump ‘Elevated’ in the Polls Thanks to ‘Sympathy’ Over Indictment - The Messenger
DeSantis: Trump ‘Elevated’ in the Polls Thanks to ‘Sympathy’ Over Indictment

Trump has been leading DeSantis by double digits in most polls

Zachary Leeman
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) explained on Sunday that Donald Trump's wide lead over him and other 2024 hopefuls in the polls was due to 'sympathy' from voters over his legal troubles in Manhattan.

"At the end of the day, the [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg indictment just elevated him," DeSantis told Fox News' Howard Kurtz on Sunday when pressed on his trailing Trump in the polls. "And it wasn’t so much that people were doing it because he was indicted. I think a lot of people, including me, believe that it was a miscarriage of justice."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced in April an indictment of the former president charging him with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – APRIL 19: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The Governor’s appearance marks his first official visit to the “First in the South” presidential primary state amid mounting anticipation of his 2024 presidential candidacy. (Photo by […]Sean Rayford/Getty Images
DeSantis said "sympathy" for the former president and the story "dominating media coverage" gave Trump a boost in the polls.

Trump has been leading DeSantis by double digits in most recent polls pitting him against the Florida governor and other GOP competitors. The former president has also been dealing with mounting legal woes, including a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified materials.

In his Fox interview, DeSantis said his campaign is battling media "narratives" trying to paint him negatively, accusing media outlets of not wanting him to get the nomination over Trump.

" think the good thing about it is that Republican Primary voters are very smart. They know where these corporate outlets stand on the political spectrum and so to the extent that they become convinced that the media does not want me to be the nominee, that will in the long run absolutely help me," he said.

