DeSantis: Trump ‘Elevated’ in the Polls Thanks to ‘Sympathy’ Over Indictment
Trump has been leading DeSantis by double digits in most polls
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) explained on Sunday that Donald Trump's wide lead over him and other 2024 hopefuls in the polls was due to 'sympathy' from voters over his legal troubles in Manhattan.
"At the end of the day, the [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg indictment just elevated him," DeSantis told Fox News' Howard Kurtz on Sunday when pressed on his trailing Trump in the polls. "And it wasn’t so much that people were doing it because he was indicted. I think a lot of people, including me, believe that it was a miscarriage of justice."
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced in April an indictment of the former president charging him with 34 counts of falsifying business records.
- Trump steers allies and opponents on the right to a new enemy: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg
- DeSantis Tries Retail Politics in New Hampshire, But Trump Is Still Dominating in Polls
- Ron ‘The Résumé’ DeSantis Debuts Presidential Bid on Twitter
- Trump Maintains Lead in New Hampshire GOP Primary Poll, But Loses Some Support
- Trump Holds Massive Lead Over DeSantis, GOP Rivals Despite Legal Woes: NYT Poll
DeSantis said "sympathy" for the former president and the story "dominating media coverage" gave Trump a boost in the polls.
Trump has been leading DeSantis by double digits in most recent polls pitting him against the Florida governor and other GOP competitors. The former president has also been dealing with mounting legal woes, including a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified materials.
In his Fox interview, DeSantis said his campaign is battling media "narratives" trying to paint him negatively, accusing media outlets of not wanting him to get the nomination over Trump.
" think the good thing about it is that Republican Primary voters are very smart. They know where these corporate outlets stand on the political spectrum and so to the extent that they become convinced that the media does not want me to be the nominee, that will in the long run absolutely help me," he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics