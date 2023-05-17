DeSantis to Send Troops ‘To Secure’ Texas Border After Title 42 Ends

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday he will send over 1,000 National Guard soldiers, state troopers and more to the Texas-Mexico border.
DeSantis said he would "help defend the southern border," according to a statement.
"Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to this crisis," added DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy for the White House in coming days or weeks.
The Republican governor also said he is sending aircraft with monitoring equipment, mobile command centers, drones and boats.
"We stand with Texas as they work to repel illegal aliens at the border,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.
The move came after Title 42 — the pandemic-era measure that limited the number of migrants able to enter the U.S. — ended last Thursday.
Since the policy's expiration, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that the number of border crossings dropped 50% last weekend compared to the days leading up to Title 42's end.
