DeSantis to Headline South Carolina’s ‘Largest Gathering of Conservatives’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the keynote speaker at the Faith & Freedom BBQ, so-called South Carolina's "largest gathering of conservatives," that happens in late August.
Congressman Jeff Duncan, who organizes the event every year, recalled he worked with DeSantis in Congress, and called out the great opportunity this is for the GOP presidential candidate to meet with voter and other Republican leaders.
"[...] Conservatives will overcome radical, woke, leftist policies that put our grandchildren's future in jeopardy," Duncan said in his statement supporting DeSantis.
- Texas Town Attempting to Host Largest Gathering of Kyles on Record
- Trump Holds Massive Lead in Iowa, South Carolina Polls as DeSantis Struggles
- DeSantis Gains 35 New Endorsements in South Carolina
- Largest, Oldest Black Fraternity Latest to Pull Event Out of Florida Because of State’s Politics
- Conservative Conference in Georgia Gives Trump Cold Shoulder
The Florida governor continues to see his numbers steadily go down in the polls, especially in South Carolina. He is no longer ranking in second place in the early-voting state, but in third, following Trump and Nikki Haley and polling at 13%, according to a recent survey.
DeSantis is also not the only Republican candidate focusing on South Carolina. Earlier this week, his rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who has seen increasing polling numbers recently, announced he would headline a fundraising event in Summerville, South Carolina.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics