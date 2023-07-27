DeSantis to Headline South Carolina’s ‘Largest Gathering of Conservatives’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the keynote speaker at the Faith & Freedom BBQ, so-called South Carolina's "largest gathering of conservatives," that happens in late August.

Congressman Jeff Duncan, who organizes the event every year, recalled he worked with DeSantis in Congress, and called out the great opportunity this is for the GOP presidential candidate to meet with voter and other Republican leaders.

"[...] Conservatives will overcome radical, woke, leftist policies that put our grandchildren's future in jeopardy," Duncan said in his statement supporting DeSantis.

The Florida governor continues to see his numbers steadily go down in the polls, especially in South Carolina. He is no longer ranking in second place in the early-voting state, but in third, following Trump and Nikki Haley and polling at 13%, according to a recent survey.

DeSantis is also not the only Republican candidate focusing on South Carolina. Earlier this week, his rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who has seen increasing polling numbers recently, announced he would headline a fundraising event in Summerville, South Carolina.