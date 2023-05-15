DeSantis: The Left Is Undermining ‘Institutions and Traditions and Values’

The left is seeking to "undermine" longstanding, time-tested American values and institutions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a new interview.

"We’re a distinct country. We have a distinct people, and that needs to mean something," DeSantis told The American Conservative in the interview published Monday.

"We have an identifiable culture. We have identifiable traditions," the likely GOP presidential hopeful added. "And I think a lot of [the left's] project is to really undermine a lot of the institutions and traditions and values that have stood the test of time."

The Florida governor also doubled down on his ongoing feud with Disney, accusing the company of being pushed into political battles by activist employees.

"Sometimes you just need an executive to come in and tell them to pound sand," DeSantis said, adding that "protecting a free society" means battling "social transformation without representation."

Disney filed suit against DeSantis last month, alleging "government retaliation" since the company released a statement condemning legislation limiting discussion of LGBTQ-related topics in public schools.