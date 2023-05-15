DeSantis: The Left Is Undermining ‘Institutions and Traditions and Values’

The left is seeking to "undermine" longstanding, time-tested American values and institutions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a new interview.
"We’re a distinct country. We have a distinct people, and that needs to mean something," DeSantis told The American Conservative in the interview published Monday.
"We have an identifiable culture. We have identifiable traditions," the likely GOP presidential hopeful added. "And I think a lot of [the left's] project is to really undermine a lot of the institutions and traditions and values that have stood the test of time."
The Florida governor also doubled down on his ongoing feud with Disney, accusing the company of being pushed into political battles by activist employees.
- Trump Blasts DeSantis’ Disney Feud, Says He Wanted to Show ‘What a Tough Guy He Is’
- Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Protecting Against ‘Biomedical Security State’ Into Law
- Inside DeSantis’ Plan to Outwork Trump in Iowa
- DeSantis Is Already a Presidential Candidate. He Just Hasn’t Said It.
- Disney Expands Lawsuit Against DeSantis
"Sometimes you just need an executive to come in and tell them to pound sand," DeSantis said, adding that "protecting a free society" means battling "social transformation without representation."
Disney filed suit against DeSantis last month, alleging "government retaliation" since the company released a statement condemning legislation limiting discussion of LGBTQ-related topics in public schools.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics
- Fox Issues Multiple Corrections Over Fake Story About Migrants Replacing Homeless Vets in NY HotelsPolitics