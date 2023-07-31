DeSantis Targets China, Regulations and Taxes With New Economic Plan
To encourage economic growth, DeSantis said he would reverse the Biden administration’s 'ideological regulations' on his first day in office
GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared his new 10-point plan for the American economy dubbed a “declaration of economic independence” at a New Hampshire event on Monday. The policy focuses on regulations, taxes, and the country’s relationship with China.
“We are today declaring our economic independence from the failed elites and policies that have harmed this nation’s middle class,” DeSantis said at an event Monday. “We are a nation with an economy, not the other way around.”
A key priority for the Florida governor is the country’s relationship with China, which he described as “abusive” and “asymmetric” in its current state. DeSantis promised to take back the country’s “economic sovereignty” from China by ending its preferential trade status, among other measures.
To encourage economic growth, DeSantis said he would reverse the Biden administration’s “job-crippling” and “ideological regulations” on his first day in office.
DeSantis Warns Biden Administration Could 'End Up Fighting a War Against China'
Casey DeSantis Teases Ron DeSantis' 2024 Presidential Campaign Bid
Ron DeSantis Gitmo Doc Scrubbed By Showtime for Fear of 'Political Consequences'
Florida's Largest Police Union Endorses Ron DeSantis for President After Backing Trump in 2020
Ron 'The Résumé' DeSantis Debuts Presidential Bid on Twitter
DeSantis also named the education system as a key priority of the economic plan, saying that schools need to focus on “education, not indoctrination.” The Florida governor emphasized his history in his home state, where he signed legislation banning the instruction of critical race theory last year.
DeSantis also said he thinks universities should be responsible for student debt so they are encouraged to eliminate the instruction of what he feels are “ideological studies” that are not helpful to the American workforce, naming gender studies as a target.
Though the Florida governor remains former president Donald Trump’s leading opponent for the GOP nomination, he is lagging behind by 37 percentage points, according to a new New York Times/ Siena College poll published Monday.
