DeSantis Takes Credit for Moving US Embassy in Israel, No Mention of Trump

ARLINGTON, VA – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, on Monday rallied a crowd of Christian right activists and conservative Jewish leaders in suburban Washington, taking credit for his role in moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and promising broadly to support Israel if he wins the White House.

But DeSantis, who has been running in second place for months now in polling of the Republican field, made no mention of the overwhelming frontrunner in the race who directed the relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel, former President Donald Trump.

Speaking about his time serving as a lawmaker in Congress, DeSantis said he led a delegation of lawmakers to Israel to scout sites for the embassy and credited his colleagues and former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman with making the move.

“I said ‘The U.S. is going to move this embassy, we've got different locations and thanks for the great work of people like Ambassador David Friedman, we were able to finally establish our American Embassy in the capital of Israel, Jerusalem,” DeSantis said to loud applause.

A Trump spokesman did not return a request for comment Monday after the DeSantis speech.

DeSantis also blasted the efforts of the BDS movement and activists on the left who have been pushing for Israel to withdraw from occupied territories.

“When you concoct a movement that focuses all of your ire at the only Jewish state in this world at the exclusion of all these other things that are going on -- you don't care about boycotting the CCCP, you don't care about boycotting all these rogue regimes, you only care about applying disfavor treatment to the State of Israel. That is anti-semitism and that is wrong,” DeSantis said to loud applause.

DeSantis did previously credit Trump for the embassy's move.

Alongside a photo of DeSantis standing in front of the embassy in 2018, the governor wrote, "Thanks President Trump for being first president to honor his promise to establish this embassy."

DeSantis' comments on Monday preceded those from other GOP hopefuls, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence at the annual summit of Christians United for Israel.

Trump, who has recently received mixed receptions from Christian right crowds, was not invited to the conference. Trump angered Jewish leaders last year shortly after he launched his third White House bid when he dined with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and antisemitic rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West.)