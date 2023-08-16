DeSantis: ‘Swamp Got Worse’ With Trump in White House

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said that former President Donald Trump made the "swamp" worse during his four years in office.

During an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," the top Trump GOP rival knocked the former president for not firing FBI Director Christopher Wray or ever pursuing legal action against his 2016 competition Hillary Clinton.

"He had three years to fire Christopher Wray, and he didn’t fire him," the Republican told host Laura Ingraham. "And, remember, I went to the rallies in 2016, Laura. You remember them, 'Lock her up, lock her up,' about holding Hillary accountable."

Trump let Clinton "off the hook," according to DeSantis, though the governor did offer praise for the "great things" the former president did.

DeSantis added he'll make sure the Department of Justice is "cleared out" and reformed.

"I give him credit, even though we're competing, for the great things he did do. But one of the things he did not do was drain the swamp," he said.