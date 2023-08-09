DeSantis Suspends Florida State’s Attorney, Cites Neglect

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended state attorney Monique Worrell on Wednesday, citing what he calls a neglect of duty.

“It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected legislature are followed,” DeSantis said in a statement. “The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims.”

While DeSantis said prosecutors are permitted discretion in deciding which cases to bring on behalf of the state, the governor claimed Worrell has “effectively nullified” certain laws by avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking offenses, among other patterns of behavior outlined in the suspension.

DeSantis appointed former judge Andrew Bain to take over for the state’s 9th Judicial Circuit for the duration of the suspension.

The move comes just over a year after the Florida governor suspended state attorney Andrew Warren after he refused to enforce the state’s abortion ban. Warren sued DeSantis in federal court but a judge ruled that the Florida Constitution gives a governor broad powers to suspend an official from office – even though DeSantis violated Warren’s free speech rights. Under the state’s constitution, the Florida Senate ultimately decides whether to remove an official from office.



Worrell is the second Orlando-area Democratic prosecutor to run afoul of a Republican governor. In 2017, then-Gov. Rick Scott removed then-State Attorney Aramis Ayala from prosecuting death penalty cases in her jurisdiction after she refused to seek the ultimate penalty in the case of a cop-killer. The Florida Supreme Court upheld the governor’s right to exercise that power as well.

Staff writer Marc Caputo contributed to this report.