DeSantis Super PAC Trolls Trump For Possibly Skipping First Debate

'We can't afford a nominee who is too weak to debate,' the ad narrator says

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Scott Olson/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

2024 presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' super PAC has released an add trolling political rival former President Donald Trump for the possibility that he might not appear on the GOP debate stage next week.

"Republicans need a nominee with stamina," the super PAC, Never Back Down, posted to their X, formerly known as Twitter account. "We deserve a candidate who earns our vote — not one who demands it."

The ad features videos of Trump "mocking" Democrats for not participating in presidential debates, then shows him questioning why he would even not participating in a debate if his campaign is doing so well.

"We can't afford a nominee who is too weak to debate," the ad narrator says.

DeSantis has previously criticized the former president's notion that he might not debate because his poll numbers are good, saying that no one is entitled to the Republican nomination, they have to earn it.

The first Republican debate will be hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 23.

