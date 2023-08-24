DeSantis Super PAC Hits Ramaswamy on Climate Change Reversal

After Vivek Ramaswamy claimed at the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday that “climate change is a hoax,” the Ron DeSantis-aligned super PAC Never Back Down tweeted an earlier video clip of the Ramaswamy saying that “climate change is also real.”

During that earlier clip Ramaswamy added that he’s “not denying the underlying reality that global surface temperatures are going up, and in part do to human activity.”

On Wednesday in Milwaukee, though, Ramaswamy said that “the reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change.”



The questions on climate change at the debate come as the island of Maui in Hawaii struggles in the aftermath of deadly wildfires that scientists have said were made more likely by climate change.

