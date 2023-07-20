DeSantis Sued by Voting Rights Group, Accused of Voter Intimidation
DeSantis is being accused of violating the Voting Rights Act by implementing an 'election police'
GOP White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sued this week, accused by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) of voting intimidation and spreading misinformation about felons' rights to vote in the state.
The FRCC is accusing DeSantis of violating the Voting Rights Act by implementing the "election police," a group of officers dedicated to finding and prosecuting those who vote or register to vote illegally.
“The election police is a symptom of our broken system,” said Neil Volz, FRRC Deputy Director. “By getting the state to accept its legal responsibility to verify the voting eligibility of Florida voters, we can fix the problem at its root, rather than spend tax dollars arresting and investigating Florida citizens for voting or registering to vote.”
The lawsuit is also accusing DeSantis of making the path to legal voting for felons bureaucratic and difficult, calling it a "byzantine process," and making it worse by spreading false information about voter eligibility.
In 2018, Florida restored felons' rights to vote with its Amendment 4, which allowed 1.4 million people, according to the FRCC, to vote. When the governor created the "election police" in 2022, many eligible voters were discouraged or led to believe they couldn't vote, according to the group.
