DeSantis Staffers Raise Ethics Questions With Lobbyist Solicitations
Government staffers asked lobbyists to donate to DeSantis' campaign, according to an NBC report.
Members of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration have raised ethical questions by engaging in fundraising for his presidential campaign, according to a new report from NBC.
NBC News reviewed text messages from individuals working in the governor’s office and leadership positions in Florida agencies, in which DeSantis administration members solicited donations from lobbyists.
"I’m not sure what every EOG staffer does on their free time and after hours, with their first amendment rights, but I wouldn’t be shocked if team eog somehow raised more money than lobbyists," one DeSantis administration member told NBC via text.
- Staffers of Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly Attacked with Baseball Bat
- Ethics Committee Disregarded DOJ Request to Hold Off on Santos Probe
- DeSantis Campaign Raises $1 Million Online After Presidential Campaign Launch
- Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Connolly Staffers Filmed Chasing Woman
- Inside DeSantis’ Plan to Outwork Trump in Iowa
“At a minimum, even if they are sitting in their home at 9 p.m. using their personal phone and contacting lobbyists that they somehow magically met in their personal capacity and not through their role in the governor’s office, it still smells yucky,” a Florida election law attorney said in an interview with NBC. “There’s a misuse of public position issue here that is obvious to anyone paying attention.”
If the staffers used official state laptops or phones to send the messages or sent them during work hours or on state property, the behavior likely breaches Florida election law, according to NBC.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics