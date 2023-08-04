DeSantis Slams NBA Players Union Over Criticism of Orlando Magic Donation

Ron DeSantis pushed back against the NBA player's union on Friday about after they ripped the Orlando Magic' donation to the DeSantis presidential political action committee.

The Magic donated $50,000 to DeSantis' Never Back Down PAC, as reported by the Hill, which prompted a concerned response from the NBPA clarifying that the donation did not reflect the players' political views.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates were scheduled to speak at the event. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary," the statement read. "However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players."

The Florida governor responded on his social media, saying "It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies."