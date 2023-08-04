DeSantis Slams NBA Players Union Over Criticism of Orlando Magic Donation - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

DeSantis Slams NBA Players Union Over Criticism of Orlando Magic Donation

The Orlando Magic donated $50,000 to DeSantis' Never Back Down PAC.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Ron DeSantis pushed back against the NBA player's union on Friday about after they ripped the Orlando Magic' donation to the DeSantis presidential political action committee.

The Magic donated $50,000 to DeSantis' Never Back Down PAC, as reported by the Hill, which prompted a concerned response from the NBPA clarifying that the donation did not reflect the players' political views.

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 28: Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates were scheduled to speak at the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates were scheduled to speak at the event.Scott Olson/Getty Images

"A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary," the statement read. "However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players."

Read More

The Florida governor responded on his social media, saying "It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.