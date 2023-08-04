DeSantis Slams NBA Players Union Over Criticism of Orlando Magic Donation
The Orlando Magic donated $50,000 to DeSantis' Never Back Down PAC.
Ron DeSantis pushed back against the NBA player's union on Friday about after they ripped the Orlando Magic' donation to the DeSantis presidential political action committee.
The Magic donated $50,000 to DeSantis' Never Back Down PAC, as reported by the Hill, which prompted a concerned response from the NBPA clarifying that the donation did not reflect the players' political views.
"A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary," the statement read. "However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players."
- DeSantis Received $50,000 Donation From NBA’s Orlando Magic, Team Issues Statement
- The NBPA Calls the Orlando Magic’s $50K Donation to Super PAC Backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Alarming’
- DeSantis vs Disney: The Magic Kingdom Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Special Tax District
- DeSantis Pushes Back on GOP Consultant Over Criticism: ‘Obviously Nonsense’
- ‘Magic’ Strike: Portland Strippers Picket Club in Push to Unionize
The Florida governor responded on his social media, saying "It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics