DeSantis Slams George Soros for ‘Funding these Radical Left Wing District Attorneys’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

DeSantis Slams George Soros for ‘Funding these Radical Left Wing District Attorneys’

When asked how to stop crime in the country, the governor touted the Sunshine State's "50-year-low" in crime rates

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The new rule is part of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ+ platform. PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is the only guy who has "every done anything" to combat crime in America in remarks at the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday.

When asked how to stop crime in the country, the governor touted the Sunshine State's "50-year-low" in crime rates that he has promoted throughout his time as governor and campaigning for president.

"These hollowed out cities, this is a symptom of America's decline. And one of the biggest reasons is because you have George Soros funding these radical left wing district attorneys, they get into office and they say they're not gonna prosecute crimes," DeSantis said of the liberal billionaire and his scholarship program.

DeSantis said when he had district attorneys in Florida who were "elected with Soros funding" he removed them from their posts.

"As President, we are going to go after all of these people because they are hurting the quality of life and they are victimizing innocent people in every corner of this country. And it will stop when I get into office," the governor concluded.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.