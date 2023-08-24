DeSantis Slams George Soros for ‘Funding these Radical Left Wing District Attorneys’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is the only guy who has "every done anything" to combat crime in America in remarks at the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday.

When asked how to stop crime in the country, the governor touted the Sunshine State's "50-year-low" in crime rates that he has promoted throughout his time as governor and campaigning for president.

"These hollowed out cities, this is a symptom of America's decline. And one of the biggest reasons is because you have George Soros funding these radical left wing district attorneys, they get into office and they say they're not gonna prosecute crimes," DeSantis said of the liberal billionaire and his scholarship program.

DeSantis said when he had district attorneys in Florida who were "elected with Soros funding" he removed them from their posts.

"As President, we are going to go after all of these people because they are hurting the quality of life and they are victimizing innocent people in every corner of this country. And it will stop when I get into office," the governor concluded.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site.