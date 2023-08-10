DeSantis Signs RNC Loyalty Pledge Ahead of First Debate - The Messenger
Politics.
DeSantis Signs RNC Loyalty Pledge Ahead of First Debate

DeSantis joins Vivek Ramaswamy as the only other candidate to qualify for the debate by signing the pledge

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
DeSantis has struggled to catch up to former President Donald Trump in polls. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced that he had signed the Republican National Committee’s loyalty pledge, qualifying him for the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee later this month.  

“See you in Milwaukee!” his campaign account posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. 

DeSantis joins GOP upstart Vivek Ramaswamy as the only other candidate to qualify for the debate by signing the pledge after meeting the GOP’s polling and donor criteria. 

The pledge has been a point of contention for a number of candidates, with former President Donald Trump saying Wednesday night that he will not sign. Trump remains the GOP frontrunner with a comfortable lead in polling, with DeSantis his nearest rival.

The pledge states that the candidate will support the eventual nominee of the party and that they will not participate in any debate not sanctioned by the RNC. Signing the agreement is a part of criteria required to participate in the debate. 

Candidates must also be at a minimum of at least 1 percent in three national polls, or at 1 percent in two national polls and one early state poll from two of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Candidates are also required to have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors from 20 or more states and territories. 

The first GOP presidential debate will take place Aug. 23 and will be hosted by Fox News.

