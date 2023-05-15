DeSantis Signs Law Banning DEI, Calls It ‘Discrimination, Exclusion and Indoctrination’
Critics have said the measure violates the First Amendment.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday banning state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and teaching critical race theory at Florida universities.
“DEI is better viewed as standing for 'discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination,” said DeSantis, a likely Republican presidential candidate. He accused DEI of being “used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda.”
The bill signing took place at the New College of Florida, and was protested by students and community members.
“They've been doing this for decades, and it's these like constant surprise attacks on people who are 20-year-old students who just want to have like a normal education and life,” one student told a reporter from the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
- Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Protecting Against ‘Biomedical Security State’ Into Law
- Here’s the Skinny: New York City Passes Bill Banning Weight Discrimination
- DeSantis Signs Law Banning Credit Card Firearm Sales Tracking
- EXCLUSIVE: Trump Interview Hits DeSantis, Abortion, New Media Blitz
- DeSantis Is Already a Presidential Candidate. He Just Hasn’t Said It.
When the Florida Senate was considering the bill, state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, criticized it as "racist at its core."
Constitutional lawyers have said the bill likely violates the First Amendment.
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education legislative and policy director, Joe Cohn, wrote an article decrying the law, stating: “Bans on ideas in the collegiate setting are unconstitutional, illiberal, and shortsighted.”
New College became the centerpiece of DeSantis’ education reforms after the governor set out to transform the political culture of the historically liberal school by appointing a conservative majority to its board of trustees.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics