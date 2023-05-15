The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis Signs Law Banning DEI, Calls It ‘Discrimination, Exclusion and Indoctrination’

    Critics have said the measure violates the First Amendment.

    Alec Dent
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday banning state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and teaching critical race theory at Florida universities.

    “DEI is better viewed as standing for 'discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination,” said DeSantis, a likely Republican presidential candidate. He accused DEI of being “used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda.”

    The bill signing took place at the New College of Florida, and was protested by students and community members. 

    “They've been doing this for decades, and it's these like constant surprise attacks on people who are 20-year-old students who just want to have like a normal education and life,” one student told a reporter from the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

    When the Florida Senate was considering the bill, state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, criticized it as "racist at its core."

    Constitutional lawyers have said the bill likely violates the First Amendment.
    The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education legislative and policy director, Joe Cohn, wrote an article decrying the law, stating: “Bans on ideas in the collegiate setting are unconstitutional, illiberal, and shortsighted.”

    New College became the centerpiece of DeSantis’ education reforms after the governor set out to transform the political culture of the historically liberal school by appointing a conservative majority to its board of trustees.

