DeSantis Sides With Trump, Opposes Cluster Bombs for Ukraine - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

DeSantis Sides With Trump, Opposes Cluster Bombs for Ukraine

The Republican frontrunners have criticized the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine as an escalation

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A man walks past an unexploded tail section of a 300mm rocket which appear to contained cluster bombs launched from a BM-30 Smerch multiple rocket launcher embedded in the ground after shelling in Lysychansk, Lugansk region on April 11, 2022. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Republican White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday echoed top rival former President Donald Trump's opposition to supplying cluster bombs to Ukraine.

“Basically what I said from the beginning is no weapons that could lead to attacks inside Russia or escalating the conflict,” DeSantis said while on the Howie Carr Show. “We cannot become involved in this directly.”

The Pentagon announced Friday that the United States would be sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Cluster munitions are warheads that explode and release multiple smaller explosives. Some criticize the use of cluster munitions on the grounds that munitions that fail to explode pose a threat to civilians who may encounter them after battle..

Read More

Trump made comments similar to DeSantis Tuesday, saying in a statement: “Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine–he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.