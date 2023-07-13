DeSantis Sides With Trump, Opposes Cluster Bombs for Ukraine

Republican White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday echoed top rival former President Donald Trump's opposition to supplying cluster bombs to Ukraine.

“Basically what I said from the beginning is no weapons that could lead to attacks inside Russia or escalating the conflict,” DeSantis said while on the Howie Carr Show. “We cannot become involved in this directly.”

The Pentagon announced Friday that the United States would be sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Cluster munitions are warheads that explode and release multiple smaller explosives. Some criticize the use of cluster munitions on the grounds that munitions that fail to explode pose a threat to civilians who may encounter them after battle..

Trump made comments similar to DeSantis Tuesday, saying in a statement: “Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine–he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration.”