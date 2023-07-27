DeSantis Shies Away From Discussing Trump’s Mounting Legal Problems, Vows To Overhaul Government Agencies 

Ron DeSantis shied away from discussing opponent former President Donald Trump’s growing legal problems Thursday at a campaign bus tour, saying the cases aren’t at the front of voters' minds.

Speaking in Lamoni, Iowa, to The Messenger’s Marc Caputo, DeSantis said he didn’t want to get into Trump’s cases, saying it’s better to focus on “what’s going to happen going forward.”

“That is not on the front of voters' minds. So I don't really talk about it, because I'm trying to focus on things that they actually care about.”

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Adding that the things voters do care about with regards to “justice” is an overhaul of both the FBI and Justice Department. He then vowed to overhaul both, adding that “They've said that they're supposed to be independent now they need to be held accountable.”

“I don't want FBI targeting observant Catholics in that memo. I don't want FBI going after parents going to school board meetings. I don't want FBI colluding with Big Tech to stifle dissent. That's totally inappropriate. And we will bring the hammer down…”

DeSantis’ comments in Iowa are the first in a scheduled bus tour meant to help reboot his campaign. The tour was organized by Never Back Down, the main super PAC backing him.