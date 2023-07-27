DeSantis Shies Away From Discussing Trump’s Mounting Legal Problems, Vows To Overhaul Government Agencies  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

DeSantis Shies Away From Discussing Trump’s Mounting Legal Problems, Vows To Overhaul Government Agencies 

DeSantis was speaking in Lamoni, Iowa, during a campaign bus tour

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Ron DeSantis shied away from discussing opponent former President Donald Trump’s growing legal problems Thursday at a campaign bus tour, saying the cases aren’t at the front of voters' minds. 

Speaking in Lamoni, Iowa, to The Messenger’s Marc Caputo, DeSantis said he didn’t want to get into Trump’s cases, saying it’s better to focus on “what’s going to happen going forward.” 

“That is not on the front of voters' minds. So I don't really talk about it, because I'm trying to focus on things that they actually care about.” 

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Read More

Adding that the things voters do care about with regards to “justice” is an overhaul of both the FBI and Justice Department. He then vowed to overhaul both, adding that “They've said that they're supposed to be independent now they need to be held accountable.” 

“I don't want FBI targeting observant Catholics in that memo. I don't want FBI going after parents going to school board meetings. I don't want FBI colluding with Big Tech to stifle dissent. That's totally inappropriate. And we will bring the hammer down…” 

DeSantis’ comments in Iowa are the first in a scheduled bus tour meant to help reboot his campaign. The tour was organized by Never Back Down, the main super PAC backing him. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.