DeSantis Sending Oklahoma Gov. Stitt, Texas Rep. Roy To Debate Spin Room

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Ron DeSantis will send Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Texas Rep. Chip Roy to boost him in the spin room after the first Republican primary debate, his campaign said Wednesday morning.

Roy endorsed DeSantis even before he entered the presidential race, and Stitt was the first governor to endorse his campaign in June.

The spin room boost comes as former President Donald Trump, who is skipping the debate, plans to flood the spin room with surrogates. The move has frustrated rival campaigns, who say it is unfair that Trump surrogates can appear at the debate even though he refuses to go.

Beyond the spin room, where campaign supporters review candidates’ debate performances to the press, DeSantis will also have two dozen campaign surrogates to promote him. The surrogates include six state lawmakers from the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa, along with two state legislators from the early primary state of South Carolina, among others.

The surrogate push comes weeks after the DeSantis campaign began courting more mainstream media appearances. Since mid-July, the governor has spoken with the press 69 times through interviews, press conferences and other question-and-answer formats.