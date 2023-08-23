DeSantis Sending Oklahoma Gov. Stitt, Texas Rep. Roy To Debate Spin Room

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Ron DeSantis will send Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Texas Rep. Chip Roy to boost him in the spin room after the first Republican primary debate, his campaign said Wednesday morning.
Roy endorsed DeSantis even before he entered the presidential race, and Stitt was the first governor to endorse his campaign in June.
The spin room boost comes as former President Donald Trump, who is skipping the debate, plans to flood the spin room with surrogates. The move has frustrated rival campaigns, who say it is unfair that Trump surrogates can appear at the debate even though he refuses to go.
Beyond the spin room, where campaign supporters review candidates’ debate performances to the press, DeSantis will also have two dozen campaign surrogates to promote him. The surrogates include six state lawmakers from the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa, along with two state legislators from the early primary state of South Carolina, among others.
The surrogate push comes weeks after the DeSantis campaign began courting more mainstream media appearances. Since mid-July, the governor has spoken with the press 69 times through interviews, press conferences and other question-and-answer formats.
- DeSantis Backer Rep. Chip Roy Oddly Compares Governor’s 2024 Path to Ted Cruz in 2016
- GOP Candidates Push to Ban Trump Backers From Fox News Debate Spin Room
- Donald Trump Jr. Rants After Not Being Allowed in Debate Spin Room
- Oklahoma Joins Abbott Effort, Deploys National Guard to Handle Texas Border Migrants
- Ron DeSantis Gets His First Gubernatorial Endorsement in Oklahoma
- Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis break the law by sending migrants from Texas to Massachusetts?
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim That Florida Governor Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics