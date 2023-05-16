The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis Scores Endorsements of Top Florida Legislators

    The announcement comes on the heels of another major slate of New Hampshire endorsements.

    Published |Updated
    Marc Caputo
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    The top leaders of the Florida Legislature endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for president on Tuesday ahead of his pending campaign announcement.

    The endorsements by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo came just hours after DeSantis received the endorsements of 51 Republican lawmakers in New Hampshire earlier in the day, giving the governor an added boost of support as he prepares to square off against the frontrunner in the primary, former President Donald Trump.

    The Florida support underscores DeSantis' strong hold in Tallahassee, where legislators closed the May 5 lawmaking session by rubber-stamping the governor’s conservative agenda limiting abortion, transgender rights and guns.

    Both Trump and DeSantis live in Florida, which holds its presidential primary March 19.

    DeSantis’ team was rocked last month when 10 members of the state’s congressional delegation endorsed Trump, including a one-time ally, Rep. Byron Donalds. Critics pointed out that the congressional endorsements highlighted DeSantis' prickly nature and standoffish, unfriendly style of interpersonal relationships.

    Renner and Passidomo announced their support beside DeSantis at a press conference where he signed legislation cracking down on human trafficking. 

    "There is no greater vision for the future of our country than the ‘Florida Blueprint’ Governor DeSantis spearheaded over the last several years,” Passidomo said in a written statement.“ Under his leadership during the pandemic, the Free State of Florida became a beacon of liberty and opportunity like never before, as families and businesses flocked from high-tax, lockdown states in search of a better way of life. Governor DeSantis is exactly the kind of leader we need for our country, and I look forward to supporting him for President."

    Renner echoed similar sentiments.

    “Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to lead the state with his bold vision, dedicated focus, and commonsense solutions to keep Florida free from a radical agenda that, unfortunately, has turned us into a country without border control, law enforcement without funding, an education system without accountability, and an economy without hope for working families trying to earn a living,” Renner said in a written statement.

