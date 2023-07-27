DeSantis Says There’s a ‘Good Chance’ Biden Would Not Survive a Second Term
'He’s already passed normal life expectancy,' the Florida governor said of the 80-year-old president
Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that there's a "good chance" President Joe Biden would not survive long enough to serve out a second term in office.
The Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate told Clay Travis of the conservative sports media company Outkick that the “actuarial tables” suggest Biden, 80, will not live much monger.
“You have to look at what’s the average mortality rate in the United States. Biden will be 82. I mean, he’s already passed normal life expectancy,” the 44-year-old DeSantis said. “So it’s not like that would be an unforeseen thing.”
He said that Biden’s candidacy could allow Vice President Kamala Harris to become president.
“I think the American people should know if you’re voting for Biden, you know, you are effectively voting for Harris to likely be the President of the United States over the next four years," DeSantis said.
“There’s just a good chance that that happens, given those actuarial tables," he added. "And as bad as Biden’s been, I think a lot of people would view Kamala as even worse.”
Former President Donald Trump, who DeSantis trails on the 2024 GOP primary polls, is currently 77 years old.
