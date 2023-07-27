DeSantis Says There’s a ‘Good Chance’ Biden Would Not Survive a Second Term - The Messenger
Politics.
DeSantis Says There’s a ‘Good Chance’ Biden Would Not Survive a Second Term

'He’s already passed normal life expectancy,' the Florida governor said of the 80-year-old president

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that there's a "good chance" President Joe Biden would not survive long enough to serve out a second term in office.

The Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate told Clay Travis of the conservative sports media company Outkick that the “actuarial tables” suggest Biden, 80, will not live much monger.

“You have to look at what’s the average mortality rate in the United States. Biden will be 82. I mean, he’s already passed normal life expectancy,” the 44-year-old DeSantis said. “So it’s not like that would be an unforeseen thing.”

He said that Biden’s candidacy could allow Vice President Kamala Harris to become president. 

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I think the American people should know if you’re voting for Biden, you know, you are effectively voting for Harris to likely be the President of the United States over the next four years," DeSantis said.

“There’s just a good chance that that happens, given those actuarial tables," he added. "And as bad as Biden’s been, I think a lot of people would view Kamala as even worse.”

Former President Donald Trump, who DeSantis trails on the 2024 GOP primary polls, is currently 77 years old.

