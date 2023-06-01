The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis Says ‘Juvenile’ Personal Attacks Prevented Trump From Winning Reelection

    Published |Updated
    Kayla Gallagher
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday morning that former President Donald Trump's repeated personal attacks and various nicknames are part of the reason Trump was not reelected to presidential office in 2020.

    Appearing on "Good Morning New Hampshire" on Thursday, DeSantis was asked if he thought Trump's "attacks" on DeSantis were "beneath the former president."

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees a path to the nomination, despite his campaign's rocky start.
    James Devaney/GC Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images James Devaney/GC Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images

    “I think it's so petty. I think it's so juvenile," DeSantis told radio show host Jack Heath. "I think that his conduct, which he's been doing for years now, I think that's one of the reasons he's not in the White House now.“

    "I think he alienated too many voters for things that really don't matter," DeSantis added. "So, I don't get in the gutter on any of that."

