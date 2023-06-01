DeSantis Says ‘Juvenile’ Personal Attacks Prevented Trump From Winning Reelection

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday morning that former President Donald Trump's repeated personal attacks and various nicknames are part of the reason Trump was not reelected to presidential office in 2020.

Appearing on "Good Morning New Hampshire" on Thursday, DeSantis was asked if he thought Trump's "attacks" on DeSantis were "beneath the former president."

James Devaney/GC Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images James Devaney/GC Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images

“I think it's so petty. I think it's so juvenile," DeSantis told radio show host Jack Heath. "I think that his conduct, which he's been doing for years now, I think that's one of the reasons he's not in the White House now.“

"I think he alienated too many voters for things that really don't matter," DeSantis added. "So, I don't get in the gutter on any of that."