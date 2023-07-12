DeSantis Says He Would Reject Trump VP Slot: ‘I’m Not a No. 2 Guy’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

DeSantis Says He Would Reject Trump VP Slot: ‘I’m Not a No. 2 Guy’

The Florida governor said he is one of only two Republicans who can win the nomination

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The endorsements could be key for the governor as he struggles to catch up to former president Donald Trump in the polls. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he would not join former President Donald Trump's ticket as a vice presidential candidate should he lose to him in the Republican primaries.

"I’m not a No. 2 guy,” DeSantis said during a radio interview with “Wisconsin Right Now.” “I think I’m a leader, governor of Florida, I’ve accomplished a lot. I think I could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority.”

DeSantis went on to say that he still likes his chances in the 2024 White House race.

"I’m here to win the early primaries, and that’s what we’ve got to do first,” DeSantis added. “There’s two candidates that can win the nomination; Trump and me. And I would say that I’m the only one that can win both the nomination and the general election.”

Read More

DeSantis declined to name any candidates he might be considering to run as his own potential running mate, saying it is too early in the process. The Florida governor did signal that he was open to pardoning Trump for a number of legal issues the former president is facing while he also hit his top rival over his handling of COVID, personnel selection and spending.

“We are going to end weaponization of government, and as part of that we are going to be issuing pardons,” DeSantis said when asked if he would pardon Trump.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.