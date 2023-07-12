DeSantis Says He Would Reject Trump VP Slot: ‘I’m Not a No. 2 Guy’

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he would not join former President Donald Trump's ticket as a vice presidential candidate should he lose to him in the Republican primaries.
"I’m not a No. 2 guy,” DeSantis said during a radio interview with “Wisconsin Right Now.” “I think I’m a leader, governor of Florida, I’ve accomplished a lot. I think I could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority.”
DeSantis went on to say that he still likes his chances in the 2024 White House race.
"I’m here to win the early primaries, and that’s what we’ve got to do first,” DeSantis added. “There’s two candidates that can win the nomination; Trump and me. And I would say that I’m the only one that can win both the nomination and the general election.”
DeSantis declined to name any candidates he might be considering to run as his own potential running mate, saying it is too early in the process. The Florida governor did signal that he was open to pardoning Trump for a number of legal issues the former president is facing while he also hit his top rival over his handling of COVID, personnel selection and spending.
“We are going to end weaponization of government, and as part of that we are going to be issuing pardons,” DeSantis said when asked if he would pardon Trump.
