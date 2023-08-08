DeSantis Says He Would Not Back Punishing Women Who Avoid Abortion Bans - The Messenger
DeSantis Says He Would Not Back Punishing Women Who Avoid Abortion Bans

The Florida governor did not directly answer whether he would sign a nationwide ban on abortion

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida earlier this year.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would not support punishing women who violate abortion bans in a recent interview with NBC News. 

“In Florida we’ve provided support and we’ve put our money where our mouth is, but at the end of the day, you know, I would not support any penalties on a woman,” DeSantis said. 

DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida earlier this year. When asked directly if he would sign a nationwide ban on abortion if passed by Congress, DeSantis said he would be a “pro-life president.” 

“No, I don’t think this is an issue about the woman,” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of these women, you know, are in very difficult circumstances. They don’t get any support from a lot of the fathers.”

DeSantis remains former President Donald Trump’s leading opponent for the GOP nomination but has struggled to catch up to the former president in the polls amid a string of financial woes and staff layoffs while on the campaign trail. Recent polling shows him at a 37 percentage-point deficit.

