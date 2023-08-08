DeSantis Says He Would Not Back Punishing Women Who Avoid Abortion Bans

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would not support punishing women who violate abortion bans in a recent interview with NBC News.
“In Florida we’ve provided support and we’ve put our money where our mouth is, but at the end of the day, you know, I would not support any penalties on a woman,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida earlier this year. When asked directly if he would sign a nationwide ban on abortion if passed by Congress, DeSantis said he would be a “pro-life president.”
“No, I don’t think this is an issue about the woman,” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of these women, you know, are in very difficult circumstances. They don’t get any support from a lot of the fathers.”
DeSantis remains former President Donald Trump’s leading opponent for the GOP nomination but has struggled to catch up to the former president in the polls amid a string of financial woes and staff layoffs while on the campaign trail. Recent polling shows him at a 37 percentage-point deficit.
