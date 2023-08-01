DeSantis Says He Would Impeach Biden, Answers on Government Shutdown
'The corruption is just incredible,' DeSantis said about President Biden and a possible impeachment
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during an interview with Newsmax that he would impeach Biden if he was currently in the House.
"I think they should pursue that," the GOP candidate answered Monday night. "The corruption is just incredible."
He also mentioned Hunter Biden's recent investigation into his business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, saying he is "getting millions and millions of dollars just because he's a great guy?"
When asked about whether he would back aa government shutdown, his answer was a bit more vague, but he's supportive of the idea.
"Republicans are so worried of a 'government shutdown'," DeSantis said. "First of all, the government doesn't actually shut down, they take non-essential workers and then they don't work. But why do we have non-essential workers to begin with? I think it's ridiculous."
DeSantis previously served in the House as a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, which has led Republican efforts to cut spending.
Freedom Caucus members have said they would be willing to shut down the government to force Democrats to agree to spending cuts.
"I'm not scared of a shutdown," Rep. Ralph Norman told The Messenger last week. "I'm more concerned with economic security of this country."
Like DeSantis, the ultraconservative House members argue that the impact of a shutdown would be limited since essential government workers are still required to do their jobs during a shutdown.
"Essential operations continue," Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said at a press conference last week. "Most of the American people won't even miss if the government is shut down temporarily."
