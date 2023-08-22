DeSantis Says He Would ‘Crack Down’ on Local Prosecutors as President

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising to target local prosecutors he says are not fulfilling their duties if he becomes president.
The Florida governor posted a video from a New Hampshire rally on social media on Monday, highlighting comments where he promised that prosecutors he feels are not prosecuting enough will be fired "on the spot."
"So, they think it’s wrong to go after somebody who mugs you on the street or even breaks into your house," he said. "And so, what ends up happening is the criminals start to rule the roost and people aren’t safe anymore, and they start fleeing the cities."
The 2024 GOP hopeful mentioned the violent crime in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco as areas he would focus on.
The governor also bragged about already ousting two prosecutors in the state of Florida, the first being Orlando's top state prosecutor Monique H. Worrell, whom he said was too lenient on crime.
The second was Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew H. Warren over an unwillingness to prosecute new abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
"You can’t be a successful country if every urban area is a total hellhole. So, we’re gonna crack down federally," DeSantis said. "We’re gonna make sure they’re enforcing the laws and upholding the civil rights of their citizens. And we will never, ever let people like BLM burn down cities in this country ever again."
In comments from the same rally, DeSantis promised to "clean house" at the Department of Justice and FBI too.
