DeSantis Says He Would Consider Drone Strikes To Fight Mexican Cartels
'We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people,' DeSantis responded to a voter's question
GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday told a voter that if he was elected to the White House, he would consider using drone strikes to combat Mexican drug cartels.
"We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people," DeSantis responded to a voter's question at a restaurant event attended by about 150 voters.
Later, NBC News asked DeSantis to clarify what he said.
"I said I would use whatever force we need to defend the country," DeSantis said.
- Feds Tracing Crypto Cash Used by Mexican Cartels That Sell Fentanyl
- The origins of a conspiracy theory about Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and a drug cartel
- Mexican Cartels Exploit Biden’s ‘CBP One’ App to Sell ‘Access’ to US
- DeSantis Says He Will Attend First GOP Debate —Trump or No Trump
- Ron DeSantis Sues Biden Administration for Acting ‘Unconstitutionally’ Against Florida’s Higher Education System
"We’d be willing to lean in against them, and we reserve the right to defend our country," he added.
DeSantis has emphasized before that he supports the use of "deadly force" against migrants who may be suspected of trafficking drugs.
"We’re authorizing deadly force. They try to break into our country? They will end up stone-cold dead," DeSantis said, prompting audience applause.
In a recent interview with NBC, DeSantis discussed how migrants smuggling drugs into the states would be identified versus those who are not.
"Same way a police officer would know," he said. "Same way somebody operating in Iraq would know. You know, these people in Iraq at the time, they all looked the same. You didn’t know who had a bomb strapped to them. So those guys have to make judgments."
The Sunshine States governor has labeled himself as a tough on immigration candidate as he has pledged to end birthright citizenship and famously sent a flight of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.
The U.S. have never used drone strikes on Mexico, but did recently use them this spring in retaliation of a deadly Iranian attack and have used them in the past in Afghanistan.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics