DeSantis Says He Would Ban TikTok - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

DeSantis Says He Would Ban TikTok

The Florida governor and 2024 GOP hopeful says the app 'represents a threat' due to China's ownership

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023.SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said that he would ban TikTok if he wins the White House.

"I do think it represents a threat to our country given China’s ownership of it," DeSantis told CNBC in an interview.

A ban on TikTok was floated during former President Donald Trump's administration due to privacy concerns and the social media platform being owned by China-based tech firm ByteDance.

DeSantis said proposed legislation introduced earlier this year to act as a TikTok ban is "too heavy-handed," but he still supports pushing for a ban due to the China threat.

Montana struck up controversy this year after becoming the first state to actually ban TikTok, threatening a $10,000 fine to anyone offering the app.

"The United States has been the number one source of Chinese wealth, and what have they done with that wealth? They’ve built up their military," he said. "They are the top threat to this country.

The Florida governor told the Wall Street Journal last month he would "weigh" a national ban of the video-sharing platform.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.