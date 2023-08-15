DeSantis Says He Would Ban TikTok

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said that he would ban TikTok if he wins the White House.
"I do think it represents a threat to our country given China’s ownership of it," DeSantis told CNBC in an interview.
A ban on TikTok was floated during former President Donald Trump's administration due to privacy concerns and the social media platform being owned by China-based tech firm ByteDance.
DeSantis said proposed legislation introduced earlier this year to act as a TikTok ban is "too heavy-handed," but he still supports pushing for a ban due to the China threat.
Montana struck up controversy this year after becoming the first state to actually ban TikTok, threatening a $10,000 fine to anyone offering the app.
"The United States has been the number one source of Chinese wealth, and what have they done with that wealth? They’ve built up their military," he said. "They are the top threat to this country.
The Florida governor told the Wall Street Journal last month he would "weigh" a national ban of the video-sharing platform.
