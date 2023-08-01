DeSantis Says He Is ‘Inclined’ to Ban TikTok
The Florida governor said he believes TikTok is mining data in a recent interview
GOP candidate for president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said would consider banning TikTok if elected, according to comments in an interview published Tuesday.
"I am inclined to not want TikTok in the United States," DeSantis told the Wall Street Journal. "I think it's creating a security vulnerability for us. I think they are mining a lot of data."
DeSantis has already taken action against the popular short form video-sharing app, having signed a bill banning TikTok in Florida schools in May. DeSantis also banned the app from government-issued devices.
TikTok has already been banned from all federally issued devices, and a bill banning the app from the United States was proposed earlier this summer. Montana became the first state to ban TikTok entirely in May 2023.
- The Facts Behind That Viral TikTok Video Showing Piles of ‘Banned’ Books in Florida
- Is Florida Banning Books? Ron DeSantis Calls That ‘a Hoax’
- TikTok CEO Says Montana Ban Is ‘Unconstitutional’
- ‘Disaster’: Media Pundits React to DeSantis’ 2024 Twitter Announcement, Glitches and All
- Six-Week Abortion Ban Haunts DeSantis Campaign
TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has long been suspected of giving the Chinese Communist Party access to user data. Despite the company’s initial claim that it does not collect user data, ByteDance revealed in November 2022 that China-based employees do have access to the data of users in the United States and Europe.
Chinese businesses are legally required to turn over data to the Chinese government, effectively giving the CCP access to user data. A former ByteDance employee has confirmed under oath that this occurs, with the CCP using TikTok to spy on protestors in Hong Kong.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics