DeSantis Says He Agrees With Tuberville on Military Holds
DeSantis told Hugh Hewitt that striking down the military abortion policy would be an 'easy thing' for him to do 'day one as commander-in-chief'
2024 GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't think Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., should lift the holds he has placed on military promotions in protest to a proposed amendment that would reimburse travel expenses for military personnel seeking abortions.
When conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt asked DeSantis during a Thursday morning interview if Tuberville's blockade of 270 military promotions should be removed because "it's really screwing things up," DeSantis sided with Tuberville.
"No, I don’t," DeSantis told Hewitt. "And the reason is what the miltary’s policy is, is not following U.S. law. They are using tax dollars. They are funding abortion tourism, which is not an appropriate thing for the military to be doing."
Tuberville says that the Biden-Administration's abortion policy is a violation of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions.
- Tommy Tuberville Rejects Austin Conversation Attempts Amid Military Blocks
- Army Left Without a Leader Amid Tuberville Military Confirmation Holds
- Defense Secretary Austin: Tuberville Military Holds Create ‘Friction Throughout Entire Chain’
- Democrats Urge McConnell to End Tuberville’s Hold on Military Promotions
- White House Calls Out Tuberville for Unfulfilled Promise to Donate Salary to Troops as He Holds Up Military Promotions
The Pentagon has warned that this blockade is negatively affecting military readiness and is threatening national security.
"I think our Republicans in the Congress should just take a stand on this. The DOD should stand down," DeSantis said. "We have all these other problems in our military. You know, we need more ammunition. We need more recruiting. We need all these other things, and yet they’re focusing on abortion tourism."
DeSantis continued saying he would do away with the policy if he is elected president.
"That’ll be an easy thing for me, day one as commander-in-chief. That policy will go out the window, and we’re going to focus on mission accomplishment again."
