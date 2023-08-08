DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6 - The Messenger
DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6

'If the election is a referendum on Joe Biden’s policies and the failures' then 'we will win the presidency,' the Republican contender said

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
DeSantis, Trump’s leading opponent, has struggled to catch up to the former president in the polls.Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

Presidential hopeful and GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that there is too much focus on former President Donald Trump and his legal woes ahead of the 2024 presidential campaign and if it continues, it could keep Republicans from returning to the White House.

"If the election is a referendum on Joe Biden’s policies and the failures that we’ve seen and we are presenting a positive vision for the future, we will win the presidency and we will have a chance to turn the country around," DeSantis during an NBC News interview on Monday said. 

"If, on the other hand, the election is not about Jan. 20, 2025, but Jan. 6, 2021, or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, if it’s a referendum on that, we are going to lose," he continued.

Trump has been indicted twice in investigations by special counsel Jack Smith. Smith has probed the former president's handling of classified documents in Florida and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

During the interview, Trump's top GOP rival went on to reject Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, acknowledging that Joe Biden was elected as president in 2020.

"Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner," DeSantis said.

"No, of course he lost," he added after NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns pressed him further. "Joe Biden’s the president."

The wide-ranging discussion also included DeSantis discussing abortion and the controversy surrounding Florida's new Black History curriculum.

