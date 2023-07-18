DeSantis Rolls Out ‘Mission First’ Military Plan - The Messenger
Politics.
DeSantis Rolls Out ‘Mission First’ Military Plan

The Florida governor declared there will not be 'gender ideology and transgenderism' among America's troops if he is commander in chief

Zachary Leeman
Ron DeSantis speaking at Christians United for Israel summit in Arlington, VirginiaAnna Moneymaker/Getty Images

GOP White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday offered a glimpse at a plan he implement that is meant to revamp the U.S. military if he were to win the presidency.

DeSantis, a Navy veteran, announced his "Mission First" plan during a stop in West Columbia, South Carolina, where he also made news for comments about another potential indictment for former President Donald Trump.

The plan aims to take "political agendas" out of the military while boosting recruitment by doing things like eliminating "diversity bureaucrats."

The Florida governor claimed the military has been infected with the "woke mind virus."

"This is changing the character of the military, it’s changing the culture of our services, and it’s creating a situation in which great warriors have been driven away and recruiting is at an all time low," he said.

The presidential candidate was visiting South Carolina to file official paperwork for the state's February primary.

DeSantis railed against drag shows at military installations and said there should be less focus on diversity policies.

We also have to ensure that there's good order and discipline on military installations. Having things like drag shows on military bases should not be allowed," he said. "We're also not going to do gender ideology and transgenderism in the military. It is just not appropriate to be injecting that into our armed forces."

