DeSantis Receives Standing Ovation After Protester with Pride Flag is Removed from Event: ‘Leave Our Children Alone’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

DeSantis Receives Standing Ovation After Protester with Pride Flag is Removed from Event: ‘Leave Our Children Alone’

Security was seen physically removing the protester who unveiled a pride flag during a DeSantis campaign rally

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

GOP White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received a standing ovation at a campaign rally on Monday after he praised the physical removal of a protester bearing the pride flag.

"We don’t want you indoctrinating our children," DeSantis said of the protester as a security detail escorted the individual out of the event in Tega Cay, S.C. "Leave our kids alone."

The LGBTQ activist unveiled the flag and began shouting at DeSantis seemingly trying to capture his attention as the governor blasted President Joe Biden for what the candidate calls the poor treatment of his grandchild, Navy Roberts, a daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden.

Read More

"He’s sitting here talking about all of our children," DeSantis said before the protester was removed. "I have something to say to him. Why don’t you focus on spending more time with your granddaughter in Arkansas? At least acknowledge he exists. Before you worry about our children."

"And they shouldn't be worrying about our child," DeSantis said referring to the protester.

The crowd stood and applauded the 2024 presidential hopeful in response.

Nicole Gaudiano/The Messenger
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.