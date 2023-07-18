DeSantis Receives Standing Ovation After Protester with Pride Flag is Removed from Event: ‘Leave Our Children Alone’
Security was seen physically removing the protester who unveiled a pride flag during a DeSantis campaign rally
GOP White House hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received a standing ovation at a campaign rally on Monday after he praised the physical removal of a protester bearing the pride flag.
"We don’t want you indoctrinating our children," DeSantis said of the protester as a security detail escorted the individual out of the event in Tega Cay, S.C. "Leave our kids alone."
The LGBTQ activist unveiled the flag and began shouting at DeSantis seemingly trying to capture his attention as the governor blasted President Joe Biden for what the candidate calls the poor treatment of his grandchild, Navy Roberts, a daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden.
"He’s sitting here talking about all of our children," DeSantis said before the protester was removed. "I have something to say to him. Why don’t you focus on spending more time with your granddaughter in Arkansas? At least acknowledge he exists. Before you worry about our children."
"And they shouldn't be worrying about our child," DeSantis said referring to the protester.
The crowd stood and applauded the 2024 presidential hopeful in response.
