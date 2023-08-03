DeSantis Received $50,000 Donation From NBA’s Orlando Magic, Team Issues Statement

In a rare political move for a professional sports team, the Orlando Magic reportedly donated $50,000 to a super PAC supporting Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"This gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race," Joel Glass, an Orlando Magic spokesperson, said in a statement. "It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida."

Sports franchises don't often make donations directly to federal super PACs that are associated with one political candidate. Glass says the check to Never Back Down was written on May 19. DeSantis launched his campaign for president just days later on May 24.

The NBA team is owned by the DeVos family, which includes former President Donald Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. A number of members of the family have donated to DeSantis and other Republicans. However, the donation is not meant as an endorsement, according to a spokesperson for the family.

"No member of the DeVos family has endorsed or offered financial support to any 2024 Presidential candidate at this point," Nick Wasmiller, a spokesperson for the DeVos family, told CNN in an email. "They are undecided."

The super PAC donation has drawn attention and criticism towards the governor and basketball team. Specifically, from members of Florida's LGBTQ community.

One of the legislative measure DeSantis is most well-known for is his "Don't Say Gay Bill," which restrict classroom discussions involving sexuality and gender and plays a significant role in an ongoing legal battle between himself and Walt Disney World in Orlando. DeSantis also signed laws this year restricting gender-affirming care for minors, drag shows, bathroom usage and pronoun usage in schools.

"It’s incredibly disappointing that the Orlando Magic has chosen to publicly align themselves with his brand of right-wing extremism," Brandon Wolf, press secretary for the LGBTQ civil rights group Equality Florida, told CNN. "This is really a moment for those businesses who declare their values of inclusion so loudly to make those values actually mean something."

Orlando is also the home of Pulse, a gay nightclub, where a mass shooting devastated the LGBTQ community in 2016. The Orlando Magic hosts a Pride Night where the funds raised from merchandise sales supports the victims and their family. The DeVos family has also donated in support of those lost in the tragedy.

Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani, who grew up in Orlando and now represents the city called the situation "disheartening."

"Gov. DeSantis has based his entire political career on targeting, demonizing and taking away health care from LGBTQ+ people, including youth," Eskamani told CNN. "It’s incredibly disheartening that a team that markets itself as being welcoming to all people, behind the scenes, gives $50,000 to a DeSantis PAC."

Glass declined to comment when asked by CNN about the criticisms over the donation.

Corporations can legally donate to federal super PACs, however rules require the super PAC to make them spending decisions independently of the candidates they choose to back.