DeSantis, Ramaswamy Tops in Debate for GOP Voters: Poll

GOP presidential hopefuls Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have come out on top as winners of the first Republican primary debate, according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos.

The debate on Wednesday featured eight GOP presidential hopefuls vying for the eventual party nomination, with frontrunner former President Donald Trump notably absent.

Out of the candidates on the debate stage, 29% of Republican voters who watched said that they thought DeSantis performed the best.

Not far behind, is Ramaswamy, garnering a 26% vote for best performance at the debate.

Thirteen percent of survey respondents said they didn't know any of the candidates.

As for the rest of the candidates, debate watchers polled put former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley next with 15%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 7%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott at 4%, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at 1%.

Pence topped the candidates for speaking time at a little over 12 minutes, with Ramaswamy following closely behind at a little over 11 minutes.

Overall, 67% of debate-watching respondents said they would consider voting for DeSantis, 61% said they would be willing to consider Trump and 46% said they would be willing to consider Ramamswamy and Haley.

Haley reportedly showed the most improvement among the candidates with 29% of GOP primary voting respondents in a pre-debate survey saying they would consider voting for her, gaining a 17-point bump with her debate performance.

The poll was conducted before and after the presidential debate on Aug. 23 in two parts consisting of a pre-debate survey from Aug. 15-22 from a random sampling of 4,968 U.S. adults who say they are likely to vote in the GOP primary or caucus. The post-debate survey was conducted from Aug. 23-24 from a sample of 775 potential Republican primary or caucus voters who said they watched all or some of the debate.

This pre-debate survey has a sampling error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points. The margin of error for the post-debate survey was plus or minus 4 percentage points.