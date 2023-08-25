DeSantis, Ramaswamy Tops in Debate for GOP Voters: Poll

GOP presidential hopefuls Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have come out on top as winners of the first Republican primary debate, according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos.
The debate on Wednesday featured eight GOP presidential hopefuls vying for the eventual party nomination, with frontrunner former President Donald Trump notably absent.
Out of the candidates on the debate stage, 29% of Republican voters who watched said that they thought DeSantis performed the best.
Not far behind, is Ramaswamy, garnering a 26% vote for best performance at the debate.
Thirteen percent of survey respondents said they didn't know any of the candidates.
As for the rest of the candidates, debate watchers polled put former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley next with 15%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 7%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott at 4%, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at 1%.
Pence topped the candidates for speaking time at a little over 12 minutes, with Ramaswamy following closely behind at a little over 11 minutes.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Ahead of GOP Debate: Only ‘Donald Trump and Myself’ Matter
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: Poll
- Vivek Ramaswamy DeSantis Debate Memo: He Is A ‘Super PAC Puppet’
- Google Trend Searches for Vivek Ramaswamy Top Those for Donald Trump During GOP Debate
- DeSantis, Ramaswamy Taking Center Stage at Fox News Debate
Overall, 67% of debate-watching respondents said they would consider voting for DeSantis, 61% said they would be willing to consider Trump and 46% said they would be willing to consider Ramamswamy and Haley.
Haley reportedly showed the most improvement among the candidates with 29% of GOP primary voting respondents in a pre-debate survey saying they would consider voting for her, gaining a 17-point bump with her debate performance.
The poll was conducted before and after the presidential debate on Aug. 23 in two parts consisting of a pre-debate survey from Aug. 15-22 from a random sampling of 4,968 U.S. adults who say they are likely to vote in the GOP primary or caucus. The post-debate survey was conducted from Aug. 23-24 from a sample of 775 potential Republican primary or caucus voters who said they watched all or some of the debate.
This pre-debate survey has a sampling error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points. The margin of error for the post-debate survey was plus or minus 4 percentage points.
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s D.C. Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Mark Meadows Takes Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics