DeSantis, Ramaswamy Taking Center Stage at Fox News Debate

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will be holding center stage at Wednesday's Fox News GOP primary debate, the Republican National Committee announced.

DeSantis and Ramaswamy, who regularly poll second and third behind frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, will be joined by former Vice President Mike Pence and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the third and fourth positions on the stage (Pence to DeSantis' right and Haley to Ramaswamy's left), according to the lineup.

Staging for candidates at Fox News debate Fox News

DeSantis holds the first position, while Ramaswamy holds the second.

The full lineup of the debate also includes former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The latter two will be standing at the ends of the debate stage in Milwaukee.

Trump confirmed this week he won't be attending debates, arguing he's already well known to the public and he holds a major polling lead over his 2024 competitors.