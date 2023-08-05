DeSantis Proposed Rules for Debate with Newsom Include Video Introduction, Live Audience

Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has proposed his own rules for the potential Fox News debate with Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom, according to Politico Playbook.

Newsom challenged DeSantis to a debate after months of political sparring between the two governors, where he drafted a list of rules if the DeSantis agreed to face him on a debate stage.

On Wednesday, DeSantis, who is currently pursuing a 2024 presidential bid, accepted the offer while appearing on Fox News with Sean Hannity, who would host the contest.

DeSantis' team submitted a counterproposal, obtained by Playbook, outlining the Sunshine State governor's suggested rules.

Both governors have agreed on a few things: Hannity is the only moderator, the event will last 90 minutes, staff cannot interact with either governor once the debate has begun, and speaking time shall be equally divided among the two governors, Hannity will ensure the governors "do not interrupt" one another when answering questions, and closing statements, which the order will be determined by a coin toss, will last two minutes.

DeSantis' counterproposal outlines some difference from Newsom's. The Floridian has proposed no opening remarks, but instead each governor can submit a two minute video "to make the case for their governing philosophy" that will air before the program.

Newsom suggested hosing the debate in en empty room with just the governors and a moderator, however DeSantis wants a live audience with tickets distribute "50-50."

While both governors proposed hosting the event in Georgia, DeSantis also proposed Iowa, where he has been campaigning for president recently, as a potential location. Newsom recommended Nevada and North Carolina in the original proposal.

Lastly, DeSantis seemed to only agree with one proposed date, Nov. 8, according to Playbook.

Fox News will announce the official date and location of the DeSantis v. Newsom debate on Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to DeSantis counterproposal.