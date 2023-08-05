DeSantis Proposed Rules for Debate with Newsom Include Video Introduction, Live Audience - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

DeSantis Proposed Rules for Debate with Newsom Include Video Introduction, Live Audience

Fox News will announce the official date and location of the DeSantis vs Newsom debate on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ron DeSantis, Gavin NewsomAnna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has proposed his own rules for the potential Fox News debate with Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom, according to Politico Playbook.

Newsom challenged DeSantis to a debate after months of political sparring between the two governors, where he drafted a list of rules if the DeSantis agreed to face him on a debate stage.

On Wednesday, DeSantis, who is currently pursuing a 2024 presidential bid, accepted the offer while appearing on Fox News with Sean Hannity, who would host the contest.

DeSantis' team submitted a counterproposal, obtained by Playbook, outlining the Sunshine State governor's suggested rules.

Read More

Both governors have agreed on a few things: Hannity is the only moderator, the event will last 90 minutes, staff cannot interact with either governor once the debate has begun, and speaking time shall be equally divided among the two governors, Hannity will ensure the governors "do not interrupt" one another when answering questions, and closing statements, which the order will be determined by a coin toss, will last two minutes.

DeSantis' counterproposal outlines some difference from Newsom's. The Floridian has proposed no opening remarks, but instead each governor can submit a two minute video "to make the case for their governing philosophy" that will air before the program.

Newsom suggested hosing the debate in en empty room with just the governors and a moderator, however DeSantis wants a live audience with tickets distribute "50-50."

While both governors proposed hosting the event in Georgia, DeSantis also proposed Iowa, where he has been campaigning for president recently, as a potential location. Newsom recommended Nevada and North Carolina in the original proposal.

Lastly, DeSantis seemed to only agree with one proposed date, Nov. 8, according to Playbook.

Fox News will announce the official date and location of the DeSantis v. Newsom debate on Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to DeSantis counterproposal.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.