DeSantis Preparing With Top Debate Coach: ‘He’s William Shakespeare and Vince Lombardi Rolled Into One’

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has hired a debate coach in preparation for the first Republican presidential primary debate next week.

Politico reported that DeSantis has hired Brett O'Donnell, a top level debate consultant who has worked on many campaigns, including those of former President George W. Bush, 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain and 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney. A source told Politico that DeSantis does debate prep once a week with O'Donnell.

O'Donnell is famous within the Republican Party, with an extensive track record of working on campaigns.

Ward Baker, a top adviser to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who used the coach during her Senate bid, told the outlet that O'Donnell is like "William Shakespeare and Vince Lombardi rolled into one."

Before his work in politics, O'Donnell coached Liberty University to several debate national championship titles. He entered political consulting in 2004 when he assisted Bush in debate prep. He has also worked with former Rep. Michele Bachman, R-Minn., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

O'Donnell was put on two years probation in 2018 and charged a $10,000 fine for making a false statement to the Office of Congressional Ethics about his role in a campaign which violated federal law to pay him.

While once within only a few points of frontrunner and former President Donald Trump in polls, DeSantis has fallen back in the GOP Primary. The governor is not known for his debate skills, with his two gubernatorial debates featuring awkward moments that dominated headlines.

“It’s smart of him to realize he needs more help,” one longtime Republican campaign worker told Politico. “I’m sure Brett will do a good job for him.”