DeSantis Positions for Lawsuit Against Bud Light Parent Company Over Dylan Mulvaney Controversy
DeSantis alleges that AB InBev 'breached' the duties owed to their shareholders by associating with 'radical social ideologies'
White House hopeful and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing the state's pension fund manager to consider taking legal action against Bud Light's parent company, AB InBev, for breaching its "legal duties owed to its shareholders" when they decided to associate with "radical social ideologies," according to a letter to the State Board of Administration.
The company faced extreme backlash from conservatives earlier this year for a marketing campaign involving transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney. Boycotts of the beer caused stocks to plummet. DeSantis himself had shares in the company.
On Fox News on Thursday night, the governor said he was considering a "derivative lawsuit," a lawsuit filed by a shareholder against a company's corporation's directors alleging a breach of duty, against AB InBev.
DeSantis posted his letter urging the board to consider legal action on Twitter.
"We must prudently manage the funds of Florida’s hardworking law enforcement officers, teachers, firefighters, and first responders in a manner that focuses on growing returns, not subsidizing an ideological agenda through woke virtue signaling," DeSantis wrote in a letter to the interim director of the State Board of Administration, Lamar Taylor.
The board, which DeSantis oversees as a trustee, handles Florida's retirement funds for public workers.
In March, Florida's pension fund held more than 682,000 shares of AB InBev valued at about $46 million, CNN reported. The company's stock prices have since decreased from $66 to $58. However, this is still not the lowest price the stock is seen. In September of 2022, it cost $44 and that was long before the company's controversies.
Since Bud Light's downfall with conservatives, Modelo Especial has become one of the top-selling beers in America, knocking Bud Light out of the number one spot it held for over 20 years, according to NIQ data given to the Bump Williams consulting firm.
DeSantis said in an earlier interview following the outcry, "I'll never drink Bud again."
This story has been updated.
