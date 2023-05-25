DeSantis Plans Iowa ‘Campaign Kickoff’ Event

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be campaigning in Iowa starting May 30, as part of what his campaign is calling "Our Great American Comeback Tour," according to a report from ABC News.
The "campaign kickoff" will be a 4-day tour to 12 places across Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina — hosts of early primary elections.
The DeSantis campaign is "putting in the time to win these early nominating states," campaign manager Generra Peck told ABC News.
In an earlier interview, sources told The Messenger that DeSantis is considering campaigning across all 99 counties in Iowa. “Ron is basically gonna move to Iowa," an insider said.
He added, "No one will work harder than Governor DeSantis to share his vision with the country — he has only begun to fight."
DeSantis made his highly anticipated — yet glitch-filled — campaign announcement via Twitter Spaces on Wednesday. In the first hour since his announcement, his campaign reportedly already raised $1 million.
DeSantis entered a crowded GOP field in which a number of his opponents —namely former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump — have already made DeSantis a target.
