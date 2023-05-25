The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis Plans Iowa ‘Campaign Kickoff’ Event

    After launching his campaign on Wednesday, the Florida Republican is planning to focus on early primary states next week.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be campaigning in Iowa starting May 30, as part of what his campaign is calling "Our Great American Comeback Tour," according to a report from ABC News.

    The "campaign kickoff" will be a 4-day tour to 12 places across Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina — hosts of early primary elections.

    The DeSantis campaign is "putting in the time to win these early nominating states," campaign manager Generra Peck told ABC News.

    In an earlier interview, sources told The Messenger that DeSantis is considering campaigning across all 99 counties in Iowa. “Ron is basically gonna move to Iowa," an insider said.

    Read More

    He added, "No one will work harder than Governor DeSantis to share his vision with the country — he has only begun to fight."

    DeSantis made his highly anticipated — yet glitch-filled — campaign announcement via Twitter Spaces on Wednesday. In the first hour since his announcement, his campaign reportedly already raised $1 million.

    DeSantis entered a crowded GOP field in which a number of his opponents —namely former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump — have already made DeSantis a target.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.