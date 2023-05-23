DeSantis Outlines Vision of 7-2 Conservative Supreme Court Majority

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis pitched a scenario where the Supreme Court remains conservative for “a quarter century," if America puts a Republican in the White House for the next eight years.

DeSantis made the comments in front of a crowd in Orlando on Monday, saying in the next two administrations as many as four justices may need to be replaced, pointing to Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and John Roberts.

“You can’t really do better than those two,” DeSantis said of Thomas and Alito at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention. “You gotta make sure that we’re appointing people who are going to be as close to the standard as possible.”

DeSantis wasn't as supportive of Roberts' record, stating that appointing someone like him to replace Alito and Thomas would “see the court move to the left.”

DeSantis has shown his support for the current Supreme Court - especially on abortion - applauding its decision last year to strike down Roe v. Wade. DeSantis has moved as governor to strictly curb access to abortion care as well.