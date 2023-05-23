DeSantis Outlines Vision of 7-2 Conservative Supreme Court Majority

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis pitched a scenario where the Supreme Court remains conservative for “a quarter century," if America puts a Republican in the White House for the next eight years.
DeSantis made the comments in front of a crowd in Orlando on Monday, saying in the next two administrations as many as four justices may need to be replaced, pointing to Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and John Roberts.
“You can’t really do better than those two,” DeSantis said of Thomas and Alito at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention. “You gotta make sure that we’re appointing people who are going to be as close to the standard as possible.”
DeSantis wasn't as supportive of Roberts' record, stating that appointing someone like him to replace Alito and Thomas would “see the court move to the left.”
- Stephen Breyer’s retirement from the Supreme Court gives Biden an opportunity
- Imran Khan’s Arrest Voided by Pakistan Supreme Court, Declared Unlawful
- Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic confirmation puts white men on the Supreme Court in a new position: The minority
- A new Supreme Court era has already begun
- American culture and the Supreme Court are on a collision course over race
DeSantis has shown his support for the current Supreme Court - especially on abortion - applauding its decision last year to strike down Roe v. Wade. DeSantis has moved as governor to strictly curb access to abortion care as well.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics