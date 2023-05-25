The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis Open to Pardoning Trump, January 6 Rioters ‘Day One’ in Office

    The governor's comments came only hours after announcing his 2024 through Twitter Spaces

    Published
    Zachary Leeman
    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed he’s open to pardoning former President Donald Trump and January 6 Capitol rioters should he become president. 

    In a Thursday appearance on the “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” podcast, DeSantis was asked if a Republican president should review the prosecution of January 6 defendants and possibly Trump himself. 

    “The DOJ and FBI have been weaponized,” DeSantis said, revealing he will have a “day one” pardon policy to review recent prosecutions that may be politically motivated.

    Some may have violated the law, but if Black Lives Matter protesters made the same violated and weren't prosecuted, he said, "that is an uneven application of justice."

    Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Pensacola International Airport on November 3, 2018 in Pensacola, Florida.
    Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

    “I will have folks that will get together and look at all these cases where people are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we will be aggressive at issuing pardons. Now, some of these cases, some people may have a technical violation of the law,” the Florida governor said. “But if there are three other people who did the same thing, but just in a context like BLM and they don’t get prosecuted at all, that is uneven application of justice.”

    The governor did not specifically mention Trump in his answer, but Travis followed up by asking if Trump would be included in cases that could potentially be reviewed for a pardon. 

    “I would say any example of disfavored treatment based on politics or weaponization would would be included in that review, no matter how small or how big,” DeSantis said.  

    The governor's comments came hours after he announced his 2024 candidacy through Twitter Spaces.

