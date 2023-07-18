DeSantis on Trump Indictments: ‘I Don’t Think It’ll Be Good for the Country’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told CNN on Tuesday he hopes Donald Trump isn't charged with any crimes related to the January 6 riots and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

When asked about Trump's recent announcement that he is the target of Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6 investigation, DeSantis told CNN's Jake Tapper that it'd be best to focus on the 2024 elections, rather than on something that happened years ago.

“I hope he doesn’t get charged," DeSantis said. "I don’t think it’ll be good for the country.”

The Republican candidate mentioned in his response the weaponization of law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and the Department of Justice.

DeSantis also addressed the shaky relationship between the U.S. and China, saying he would deter China from invading Taiwan.

"Taiwan is a strong ally, Taiwan is important economically," the governor said.

When it comes to Ukraine, the candidate said he doesn't "think anyone wants to see U.S. troops in Ukraine," but that he would be willing to help reach a solution.

DeSantis is running a distant second in the Republican presidential nomination after Trump, grabbing less than 20% of Republican support in recent polls.