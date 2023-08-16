DeSantis on if One of His Kids Turned Out to Be Gay or Trans: ‘We’ll Leave That Between My Wife and I’  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

DeSantis on if One of His Kids Turned Out to Be Gay or Trans: ‘We’ll Leave That Between My Wife and I’ 

'My children are my children,' the GOP candidate said.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Speaks to guests at Ashley’s BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on an interview with Time Magazine published on Wednesday, spoke about his family and personal life. When asked what he would do "if one of his children turns out to be gay or trans," he responded to leave it between him as his wife.

“Well, my children are my children,” DeSantis responded. “We'll leave that—we’ll leave that between my wife and I.”

DeSantis has relied on criticizing other candidates for supporting the LGBTQ community during his campaign, having video ads be called "homophobic" and campaigning against Pride Month.

The Florida governor is also known for his state's anti-LGBTQ laws, such as the "Don't Say Gay" law, which prompted a legal battle between DeSantis and Disney.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.