DeSantis on if One of His Kids Turned Out to Be Gay or Trans: ‘We’ll Leave That Between My Wife and I’ 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on an interview with Time Magazine published on Wednesday, spoke about his family and personal life. When asked what he would do "if one of his children turns out to be gay or trans," he responded to leave it between him as his wife.
“Well, my children are my children,” DeSantis responded. “We'll leave that—we’ll leave that between my wife and I.”
DeSantis has relied on criticizing other candidates for supporting the LGBTQ community during his campaign, having video ads be called "homophobic" and campaigning against Pride Month.
The Florida governor is also known for his state's anti-LGBTQ laws, such as the "Don't Say Gay" law, which prompted a legal battle between DeSantis and Disney.
