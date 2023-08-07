DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday defended the state's new standards in its Black History curriculum, saying that the new guidelines are "not political at all."
DeSantis, in the interview with NBC News out on Monday, repeated the argument he has made that says the skills mentioned in the new curriculum would have been acquired "in spite of slavery, not because of it" while distancing his office from the standards.
"We’ve been involved in education, not indoctrination," DeSantis said. "Those standards were not political at all. The Legislature didn’t dictate any of that. Governor’s office didn’t dictate anything of that."
Last month, Florida approved the new curriculum that included teaching students "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit." The standards have been heavily criticized by Democrats and some Republicans, including DeSantis' primary rival Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
- Tim Scott Joins Rebuke of Ron DeSantis Over Controversial Black History Standards in Florida
- Ron DeSantis Slams GOP Rival Tim Scott for Criticism of Florida Black History Curriculum
- Harris Rejects DeSantis’ Invitation to Debate Florida Black History Standards
- Rep Matt Gaetz Says DeSantis Is ‘Desperate,’ ‘Thirsty’ for Inviting Kamala Harris to Discuss Florida Black History Standards
- ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips DeSantis Defense of Black History Standards: ‘Blacksplaining’
- DeSantis Attacks GOP Rep. Donalds Over Criticism of Florida Black History Curriculum
"As a country founded upon freedom, the greatest deprivation of freedom was slavery. There is no silver lining ... in slavery," Scott said when the standards were revealed.
In the face of criticism, DeSantis invited Vice President Kamala Harris, who has also blasted the curriculum publicly, to discuss the new standards after she said the Florida governor wanted to "replace history with lies."
Harris declined the invite.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics