DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday defended the state's new standards in its Black History curriculum, saying that the new guidelines are "not political at all."

DeSantis, in the interview with NBC News out on Monday, repeated the argument he has made that says the skills mentioned in the new curriculum would have been acquired "in spite of slavery, not because of it" while distancing his office from the standards.

"We’ve been involved in education, not indoctrination," DeSantis said. "Those standards were not political at all. The Legislature didn’t dictate any of that. Governor’s office didn’t dictate anything of that."

Last month, Florida approved the new curriculum that included teaching students "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit." The standards have been heavily criticized by Democrats and some Republicans, including DeSantis' primary rival Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

"As a country founded upon freedom, the greatest deprivation of freedom was slavery. There is no silver lining ... in slavery," Scott said when the standards were revealed.

In the face of criticism, DeSantis invited Vice President Kamala Harris, who has also blasted the curriculum publicly, to discuss the new standards after she said the Florida governor wanted to "replace history with lies."

Harris declined the invite.