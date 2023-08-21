DeSantis Offered Rounds of Golf to Raise Campaign Cash: Report

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' gubernatorial campaign lobbyists offered a number of leisure items, including rounds of golf with the governor and other perks, like meals and events, to top donors in order to raise funds for his campaign in 2019, according to documents obtained and reviewed by The Washington Post.
According to the report, some in the campaign expected golfing with DeSantis' to net $75,000 or even more.
Heather Barker, a DeSantis aide who created a list of lobbyists, clients and expected donation amounts, sent an email once saying she thought she "could sell golf for $50k this morning."
The document also stated "Golf $25k per person, which is a deal," next to other ways they found to secure donations, such as lunches or dinners, events, tours and meetings with DeSantis — all attempts to cultivate relationships between DeSantis and top big money donors back in 2019.
- Top Florida Legislators Compete to Raise Money for DeSantis
- Casey DeSantis Teases Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Presidential Campaign Bid
- Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash on the Way to Campaign Event
- DeSantis Campaign Raises $1 Million Online After Presidential Campaign Launch
- Is Ron DeSantis Likable Enough? Florida Governor Hits Reset
- Trump Mocks DeSantis Campaign Struggles: ‘Time to Go Back to Florida, Ron!’
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics