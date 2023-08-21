DeSantis Offered Rounds of Golf to Raise Campaign Cash: Report - The Messenger
Politics
DeSantis Offered Rounds of Golf to Raise Campaign Cash: Report

In one document, DeSantis' campaign called a $25,000 gold round a 'deal'

Published
Mariana Labbate
BELLEAIR, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 10: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife Casey DeSantis look on during The Match 7 at Pelican Golf Club on December 10, 2022 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images for The Match)David Cannon/Getty Images for The Match

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' gubernatorial campaign lobbyists offered a number of leisure items, including rounds of golf with the governor and other perks, like meals and events, to top donors in order to raise funds for his campaign in 2019, according to documents obtained and reviewed by The Washington Post.

According to the report, some in the campaign expected golfing with DeSantis' to net $75,000 or even more.

Heather Barker, a DeSantis aide who created a list of lobbyists, clients and expected donation amounts, sent an email once saying she thought she "could sell golf for $50k this morning."

The document also stated "Golf $25k per person, which is a deal," next to other ways they found to secure donations, such as lunches or dinners, events, tours and meetings with DeSantis — all attempts to cultivate relationships between DeSantis and top big money donors back in 2019.

