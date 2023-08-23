DeSantis Numbers Continue Freefall After Reboot: Poll
Meanwhile, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy appears to be gaining ground
Support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid has dropped 11 percentage points since mid-July, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll published on Tuesday.
The poll showed the Florida governor trailing former President Donald Trump by 40 points, with 12% of Republican primary voters indicating support for DeSantis. Trump clocked in at 52% of the vote.
DeSantis' number was down 11 percentage points from a July version of the same poll. The declining support for DeSantis comes as his campaign struggles to recover from a reboot that has included financial and staffing problems.
Meanwhile, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy appears to be gaining ground, clocking in at 8% support among Republican primary voters — just four points behind DeSantis — which is up 5% since the previous poll. No other Republican candidate cleared 5% in the poll.
The poll was conducted among 1,665 adults from Aug. 17-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.
DeSantis and seven other Republican candidates — excluding Trump — will debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. The former president chose not to attend the debate, citing his lead in polling.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy DeSantis Debate Memo: He Is A ‘Super PAC Puppet’
- Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Announcement: What To Know
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Ron DeSantis: What to Know About His Family, Career and Life Before Politics
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics