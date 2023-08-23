DeSantis Numbers Continue Freefall After Reboot: Poll

Support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid has dropped 11 percentage points since mid-July, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll published on Tuesday.

The poll showed the Florida governor trailing former President Donald Trump by 40 points, with 12% of Republican primary voters indicating support for DeSantis. Trump clocked in at 52% of the vote.

DeSantis' number was down 11 percentage points from a July version of the same poll. The declining support for DeSantis comes as his campaign struggles to recover from a reboot that has included financial and staffing problems.

DeSantis' campaign has struggled to reboot itself Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy appears to be gaining ground, clocking in at 8% support among Republican primary voters — just four points behind DeSantis — which is up 5% since the previous poll. No other Republican candidate cleared 5% in the poll.

The poll was conducted among 1,665 adults from Aug. 17-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

DeSantis and seven other Republican candidates — excluding Trump — will debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. The former president chose not to attend the debate, citing his lead in polling.