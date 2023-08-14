DeSantis, Newsom Debate Hits Snag Over Live Audience: Report

A planned debate between 2024 GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has hit a snag over the possibility of a live audience, according to a Politico report Monday.

Newsom had previously suggested hosting the debate in an empty room consisting of just the two governors and a moderator, but DeSantis has said he wants a live audience with tickets distributed between the two sides "50-50."

DeSantis first accepted Newsom’s challenge to a debate in early August after months of the two high-profile governors sparring over social media. Fox News host Sean Hannity has agreed to host and the two governors and they had agreed to debate in early November.

DeSantis, who is currently running in second place behind former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican Primary, will appear in the first GOP presidential debate later this month after he signed the party’s required loyalty pledge last week.