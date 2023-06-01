The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis Makes a Joke About Biden’s Fall, But Wishes Him a ‘Swift Recovery’

    'We also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries that we sustained because of Joe Biden,' DeSantis said at a campaign event

    Published
    Trent Spiner
    MANCHESTER, N.H. - To raucous applause and laughter from a New Hampshire crowd, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made fun of President Joe Biden's fall earlier in the day at the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colo.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made light of President Joe Biden's fall at the Air Force Academy Graduation earlier today.
    SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

    "I think a lot of people saw he had a fall at this Air Force event," he said. "And, you know, I don't know if he sustained injuries but I just want to say that I wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained.

    "But we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries that we sustained because of Joe Biden."

    Biden, 80, tripped on a sandbag while walking off the stage, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She said he is feeling "totally fine."

    DeSantis added the punchline to the top of his stump speech, delivering it to a crowd at a community college in the state's largest city. 

