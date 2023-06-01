DeSantis Makes a Joke About Biden’s Fall, But Wishes Him a ‘Swift Recovery’

MANCHESTER, N.H. - To raucous applause and laughter from a New Hampshire crowd, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made fun of President Joe Biden's fall earlier in the day at the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colo.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

"I think a lot of people saw he had a fall at this Air Force event," he said. "And, you know, I don't know if he sustained injuries but I just want to say that I wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained.

"But we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries that we sustained because of Joe Biden."

Biden, 80, tripped on a sandbag while walking off the stage, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She said he is feeling "totally fine."

DeSantis added the punchline to the top of his stump speech, delivering it to a crowd at a community college in the state's largest city.